US Hate Crimes: FBI says incidents of hate crime on the rise

The terror attack in New Zealand is an example of how hate crimes are spreading. In the US, a report by FBI says violence against ethnic or religious minorities has increased. This year the US has experienced the deadliest anti-semitic shooting in its history, as well as mail bombs sent to critics of the president. Nicole Johnston reports from New Jersey.