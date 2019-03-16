March 16, 2019
New Zealand Terror Attack: U.S. mosques increase security after New Zealand attack
The attack in New Zealand has sparked debate about the rise in hate crimes around the world. In the US, politicians are sharing their condolences and sympathizes while Muslim leaders and advocacy groups are calling for those same leaders to address the rise in islamaphobia. Sally Ayhan is at a mosque in Maryland to find out how Muslims there are reacting.
