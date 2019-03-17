Cyclone Idai: Storm batters Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi

Cyclone Idai has battered Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, killing nearly 150 people . In Zimbabwe, at least 31 people are feared dead. Dozens are missing and officials fear the death toll could rise even more. In Mozambique, food shortages are a major concern after roads and bridges were washed away, cutting off some cities. Philip Owira has more. #Cyclone #Idai #Zimbabwe