What drove a terrorist to kill 50 Muslims in New Zealand?

Armed with an automatic rifle and a camera, a young man entered a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand and opened fire. He killed 50 people and left several more wounded. Minutes before the attack he sent a 74-page manifesto where he drew inspiration from the Norwegian terrorist, Anders Breivik. New Zealand’s government says it will bring in new gun restrictions, but what drove this terrorist to commit such a horrific act? #NewZealand #Terrorism #Muslims Guests: David Oldfield Co-founder of Australia's One Nation party CJ Werleman Journalist and activist against Islamophobia Farid Hafez Islamophobia researcher and lecturer at University of Salzburg Frank Meeink Former white supremacist