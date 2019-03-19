Has Brexit reignited old tensions in Northern Ireland?

Northern Ireland and its border have been the biggest obstacle in getting a Brexit deal. That uncertainty looks like its reviving old tensions. A few months ago, a car bomb exploded in Londonderry. Then last month, four letter bombs were sent around London. A group calling itself the new IRA has claimed responsibility. Has Brexit reignited old tensions in Northern Ireland? Guests: Mark Daly Senator for Irish political party Fianna Fail Ruth Taillon Director of Centre for Cross Border Studies #Brexit #IRA #NorthernIreland