The Karadzic Verdict: Survivors seek closure decades after war ends
It's been more than two decades since neighbour turned on neighbour during the Bosnian War. From 1992 to 1995 - about 100-thousand people were killed. On Wednesday, one of the masterminds of the genocide - Serbian political leader Radovan Karadzic will hear the verdict in his appeal against his war crimes conviction and sentence. But there are thousands of other suspected criminals still walking free in Bosnia, and it's widely accepted they'll never be brought to justice. Melinda Nucifora explains. #BosnianWar #Karadzic #verdict
March 19, 2019
