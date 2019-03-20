Turkey-EU Deal: Syrians depend on international aid funds

Wednesday marks three years since the EU and Turkey reached an agreement on how to deal with refugees trying to reach Europe. Under the deal, Syrian refugees arriving in Europe after March the 20th 2016 were sent back to Turkey. In return, the EU is funding a basic income programme for the most vulnerable refugees and migrants. Obaida Hitto reports. #TurkeyEU #EUTurkey #Syrians