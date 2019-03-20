WORLD
Why are War Criminals Walking Free in Bosnia?
Why are War Criminals Walking Free in Bosnia? Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic is considered one of the masterminds of genocide during the Bosnian war. On Wednesday, he'll hear the final verdict of his appeal against his conviction and sentence for war crimes. But the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia says there are thousands of suspects who haven’t been tried. And many experts believe they will never will. Can Bosnia heal without a sense of justice? Guests: Darko Trifunovic Former first secretary of Bosnia's foreign service at the UN Emir Suljagic Former deputy defence minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Lillian Langford Head of Rule of Law at OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina #Bosnia #Karadzic #WarCrimesVerdict
March 20, 2019
