16 years have passed since the US invaded Iraq and promised to replace Saddam Hussein’s oppressive regime with a stable democracy. But is the future of Iraqis looking any brighter? Bigger Than Five looks at the legacy of the US war in Iraq and the challenges the country continues to face as it looks to rebuild after a three year battle with the Islamic State. Guests: John Negroponte First US Ambassador to Iraq post-Saddam Hussein Abbas Kadhim Director of the Iraq Initiative, The Atlantic Council Michael O’Hanlon Senior Fellow, The Brookings Institution #BiggerThanFive #Iraq #war
March 20, 2019
