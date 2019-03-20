The Karadzic Verdict: Who was the mastermind of the Bosnian War?

Francis Collings has more Radavan Karadzic's role in the Balkans war of the early 1990s. It was a conflict that followed the breakup of Yugoslavia,, and killed more than 100-thousand people,, and made 2.2 million others homeless. In 2016 Karadzic was sentenced to 40 years in prison,, guilty of 10 charges,, including genocide. But they are charges he continues to deny, and he has appealed.