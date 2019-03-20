WORLD
Trade vs Human Rights: Should atrocities prevent foreign business deals?
The United Nations described the military offensive in Rakhine State in Myanmar, which provoked the exodus of 700,000 Rohingya people, as a "textbook example of ethnic cleansing "Myanmar's military says it is fighting Rohingya militants and denies targeting civilians. Should the international community seize trade relations with Myanmar given its human rights records and should atrocities prevent foreign investment? Joining us via Skype was from Brussels is Danny Murty, EU Trade Agreements Expert and Researcher; and here in the studio we have Thomas Macmanus, Lecturer in State Crime at Queen Mary University of London; Justin Wintle, historian and author of Aung San Suu Kyi: Perfect Hostage and Mark Farmaner, Director of Burma Campaign UK Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Rohingya #Myanmar #Rakhine
March 20, 2019
