Cyclone Idai devastates southern Africa

The worst storm to hit southern Africa in a decade is feared to have left more than a thousand people dead. Aid has started to trickle in, but damage to infrastructure means it will take time to reach those who need it. And, as Paolo Montecillo reports, the destruction in Cyclone Idai's wake is deepening their economic struggles. For more on the damage caused by Cyclone Idai, Nick Harper joined us from Harare. #Cyclone #Storm #NaturalDisaster