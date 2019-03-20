BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Cyclone Idai devastates southern Africa | Money
The worst storm to hit southern Africa in a decade is feared to have left more than a thousand people dead. Aid has started to trickle in, but damage to infrastructure means it will take time to reach those who need it. And, as Paolo Montecillo reports, the destruction in Cyclone Idai's wake is deepening their economic struggles. For more on the damage caused by Cyclone Idai, Nick Harper joined us from Harare. #Cyclone #Storm #NaturalDisaster
Cyclone Idai devastates southern Africa | Money
March 20, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us