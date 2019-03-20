March 20, 2019
Start-up launches digital currency smartphone | Money Talks
Blockchain may be a mystery to many of us, but one Israeli company is hoping its latest product will change that. The Finney is a smartphone designed mainly for cryptocurrency trading. Sirin Labs has opened its first international store in London, in a bid to take the technology mainstream. Nawied Jabarkhyl reports. #Bitcoin #Ethereum #Finney
