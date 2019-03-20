Kazakhstan Politics: Tokayev sworn in as interim president

Kazakhstan has a new leader. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been sworn in as interim president a day after Nursultan Nazarbayev unexpectedly resigned. Tokayev became only the second president since Kazakhstan emerged from the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. But as Natasha Hussain reports, a new man in charge doesn't mean there'll be political change. #Kazakhstan #Tokayev #Nursultan