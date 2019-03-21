March 21, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Brexit Battle: UK asks EU for Brexit extension
The British prime minister has written a letter to the European Council requesting a three-month extension on Brexit. The UK is supposed to leave the European Union on March 29. But with no withdrawal deal in place, Theresa May is asking for more time. The EU is saying an extension is possible, but only if Parliament passes May's divorce deal. Sarah Morice has the latest. #Brexit #UK #EU
