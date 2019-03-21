WORLD
Kapoor and Soane: Master of Illusion Meet | Exhibitions | Showcase
As a visionary architect, celebrated in the 19th century for his unusual take on Neo-classicism, Sir John Sloane was well known for his mastery of light. Famous for iconic British institutions like the Bank of England, his own country home - Pitzhanger Manor - has reopened after three years of restoration. Alongside the restored manor sits a gallery - which is marking the occasion with a solo exhibition by sculptor Anish Kapoor. Showcase's Miranda Atty went there to explore the space - and examine the similarities between the two creative minds. #Kapoor #Soane #Showcase
March 21, 2019
