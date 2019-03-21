WORLD
Sharjah Biennial 14: Leaving the Echo Chamber | Contemporary Art | Showcase
Dubbed the 'Arab Capital of Culture' Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates is playing host to another major art Biennial. This convening of local and international artists, curators, and scholars is, once again, focussing on the most pressing issues facing those involved in all aspects of the contemporary art world. Judith Greer, The director of international programmes at Sharjah Art Foundation 0:38 #Sharjah #Biennial #Showcase
March 21, 2019
