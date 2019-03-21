Purgatory at Serifiye Cistern | Exhibitions | Showcase

When you lose a loved one, it's customary to personalise their graves whether you plant flowers or adorn the site with ornaments. What is definitely unusual is putting a grave site on public display. Showcase's Nursena Tuter stepped into the murky vault of a new exhibition here in Istanbul to see replicas of historical gravestones. #Purgatory #SerefiyeCistern #Showcase