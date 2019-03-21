March 21, 2019
Yemen Child Abuse: Amnesty International worried about child rape
A report by Amnesty International says the war in Yemen has made children increasingly vulnerable to sexual abuse. It details assaults on several boys in the city of Taiz. But so few families report such assaults, an accurate count of sex crimes isn't available. A warning about the disturbing content in Sarah Balter's report. #Yemen, #War, #ChildAbuse
