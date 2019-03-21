New Zealand Terror Attack: Palestinian family mourning slain relative

Among the victims of Friday's terror attack in Christchurch were people who chose, and were given, a new home in New Zealand. In the country itself, people have been saying: "they were us, they were New Zealand". One family in Palestine is mourning a loved one and worrying about another. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports from occupied East Jerusalem. #Christchurch, #NewZealand, #Muslims