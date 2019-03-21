Pakistan’s provocative plea

It's estimated a woman is killed every eight hours in Pakistan by relatives who believe their family's honour has been harmed. The country consistently ranks as one of most dangerous countries for women, but that risk didn't stop thousands of women taking to the streets earlier this month to demand equal rights and end to sexual harassment. Some signs called on men to stop sending women photos of their penises. But many men reacted with outrage at the language on the placards. Now the women calling for an end to sexual harassment, are being threatened with rape and murder. Hyder Abbasi has more. #Pakistan #WomensMarch #GenderRights