Beijing’s Bridge to Rome

China says its Belt and Road Initiative will help connect Africa, Asia and Europe. Some call it the 21st century Silk Road, but others see it as Beijing’s attempt to spread soft power across the globe. It's the biggest infrastructure project in history, but it's not endorsed by some of the world's most powerful nations, especially in the West. This week, President Xi Jinping is visiting Italy and Rome is set to become the first G7 nation to support the initiative. The decision has rattled both the EU and Washington. But that hasn't stopped Italy from forging deeper ties with China. Guests: Valerio Bordonaro Adviser to Italy's Former Prime Minister Enrico Letta Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst #BeltAndRoadInitiative #China #Italy