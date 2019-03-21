WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel and The Occupation Question | Pakistan’s Provocative Plea | Beijing’s Bridge to Rome
In its annual human rights report, the US State Department no longer refers to the Golan Heights and the West Bank as ‘occupied’. What’s behind the change in terminology? Also, thousands of Pakistani women took to the streets to demand an end to sexual harassment. But why were some threatened with rape and murder? And as President Xi Jinping heads to Italy, Rome is set to endorse China's Belt and Road Initiative. Is this an opportunity for Italian business or are we a step closer to China's global dominance? #Israel #Pakistan #China #Italy
Israel and The Occupation Question | Pakistan’s Provocative Plea | Beijing’s Bridge to Rome
March 21, 2019
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us