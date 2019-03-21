WORLD
Why did the US drop the term Israeli-occupied?
The majority of the international community believes the West Bank, Gaza and the Golan Heights are occupied by Israel. But Washington’s annual human rights report no longer described it as occupied. Instead they referred to it as Israeli controlled. The White House says there hasn’t been a change in policy, so why has there been a change in language? Guests: Mara Rudman Former Deputy Middle East Peace Envoy at US State Dept Nour Odeh Former Palestinian Authority Spokeswoman Dan Diker Former World Jewish Congress Secretary General #Israel #Occupation #Palestine
March 21, 2019
