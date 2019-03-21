WORLD
1 MIN READ
Does Pakistan have a problem with male chauvinism?
Pakistan ranks as one of the most dangerous countries in the world to be a woman. Activists estimate more than 1,000 honour killings take place every year. But that risk didn’t stop thousands of women taking to the streets to demand equal rights and end to sexual harassment. Some signs called on men to stop sending pictures of their penises. But many men reacted with outrage at the language on the placards. Now the women calling for an end to sexual harassment are being threatened with rape and murder. Does Pakistan have a problem with male chauvinism? Guests: Hiba Akbar Lawyer and Women's March Volunteer Baqir Sajjad Journalist and Host on Pakistan's Dawn TV #Pakistan #Women #SexualHarassment
Does Pakistan have a problem with male chauvinism?
March 21, 2019
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us