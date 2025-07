Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic sentenced to life for genocide

A UN court has sentenced former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic to life in prison for genocide and war crimes, increasing his original sentence of 40 years. Karadzic was on the run for 13 years and had been found living in disguise in 2008.