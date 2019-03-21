Cyclone Idai: Thousands in Mozambique need urgent rescuing

In Mozambique, officials say least 15 thousand people are still stranded. Since Cyclone Idai hit last week, rescue operations have been slow, and many areas remain cut off. So far the death toll from the storm in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi stands at about 300 but that's expected to rise significantly. Natasha Hussain reports. #CycloneIdai