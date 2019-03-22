15th Akbank Short Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

Now in its fifteenth year, the acclaimed Akbank Short Film Festival is one of the leading arts and culture events in Istanbul. With it's a diverse and internationally-themed programme, the free, ten-day event aims to support new filmmakers. It also hopes to champion short films and provide cinema-lovers from all walks of life with a one of a kind lineup. Nebojsa Slijepcevic, Documentary film director 0:49 #Akbank #ShortFilm #Showcase