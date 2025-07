Drops of life

Some 2.1 billion people globally do not have access to safe water. As part of Turkey’s mission to reduce these statistics, a team of experts have been deployed by TRT to tackle and document water problems across the globe through @TRTBelgesel’s #WaterWalk #WorldWaterDay Watch the full episode of Water Walk here: https://youtu.be/fJy7yzNl8yI #DropsOfLife #water #SafeWater