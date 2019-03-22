Mosul Ferry Accıdent: PM declares three days of national mourning

At least 90 people have drowned in a ferry accident in Mosul, Iraq. Most were families heading to a tourist attraction on the Tigris River. Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, met rescue workers at the scene on Thursday evening. Authorities say the death toll could still rise as several people are still missing. Sarah Balter reports. #Mosul #ferry #FerryAccident