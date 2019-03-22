March 22, 2019
US Fed says no interest rate hikes this year | Money Talks
The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates unchanged and says the cost of borrowing won’t rise this year. That's an about turn on its predictions in December when it signaled two rate hikes this year. The scaled back expectations are raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the world's largest economy. Mobin Nasir has more. #interestrate, #inflation #growth
