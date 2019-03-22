Theresa May in Brussels to request Brexit delay | Money Talks

European leaders are meeting in Brussels with two big topics to discuss. They’ll be looking at how Europe will position itself in the trade war between the US and China, and trying to figure out what's next in terms of Brexit. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is at the summit to try and persuade European leaders to delay the UK's exit from the EU beyond March 29. TRT World's Simon McGregor-Wood gave us the latest from Brussels. #NoDeal #Delay #Brexit