DC Direct: Terrorism in the Media
A white supremacist walked into a mosque and Islamic centre in Christchurch and massacred 50 people, sending shockwaves in New Zealand and around the world. The New Zealand prime minister was quick to call the assailant a terrorist, but others seemed more hesitant to do so. Mainstream media outlets and US politicians, including Trump himself, however, have avoided using the word terrorism. This has highlighted a wider conversation about how both figures in authority and the media are driving certain rhetoric to decide who’s a terrorist, and who isn’t. Tune into #DCDirect as we sit down with Maryland Representative Jaime Raskin, Dr Sahar Khamis, and Patrick A. James from START to discuss the media’s role in defining terrorism. #DCdirect #media #terrorism
March 22, 2019
