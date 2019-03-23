March 23, 2019
US Vaccination Debate: WHO says vaccine hesitancy is a major threat
Vaccines are one of the most cost effective ways of avoiding disease. But the World Health Organization says that a reluctance or refusal to vaccinate is on the rise. In the US the vaccine debate has been reignited after a measles outbreak in Washington state. In neighboring Oregon, the vaccines rates are some of the lowest in the country. #vaccination #anti-vaccine #TheVaccine
