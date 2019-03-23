March 23, 2019
Thailand Elections: Sunday to be first ballot since 2014 coup
Thailand goes to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament and prime minister. It's the first election since the military toppled the government in a coup nearly five years ago. Although the man who led the coup is in the running, there's still excitement that change may be on its way. #Thailand #ThailandElections #ThailandElection
