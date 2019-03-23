The War in Syria: Trump says Daesh '100%' defeated in Syria

The war in Syria is now into its ninth year. The first American troops entered the country in 2015, the same year Russia's military began helping the Assad regime. Last December, President Trump announced he would be bringing US troops home. A few days ago he confirmed about 400 would be staying. Sally Ayhan reports on the role the US has played in the Syrian conflict. #SyrianWar #WarInSyria #Syria