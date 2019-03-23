Cyclone Idai: Storm victims feel neglected by authorities

It's been a week since Cyclone Idai battered Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Anger is growing in many communities where aid and support have been slow to arrive. At least 730 people have been killed, and authorities fear the number could still rise. As Nick Harper reports from the Zimbabwe-Mozambique border, people in isolated villages are struggling to survive. #cyclone #CycloneIdai #Zimbabwe