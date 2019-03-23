March 23, 2019
Brexit Battle: One million march for second referendum
Anti brexit campaigners say more than a million people marched through Central London on Saturday in what was one of the country's biggest ever protests. The protestors were calling for a second EU referendum. The march comes as the UK's brexit crisis deepens and pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May to resign. #Brexit #BrexitBattle #SecondReferendum
