Belgium Halal Ban: Flanders outlaws unstunned ritual slaughter

At the start of this year, the Flanders region in Belgium banned the slaughter of animals without stunning them first. The law mostly affects the Muslim and Jewish communities, whose religion dictates they must only eat halal or kosher meat. Shamim Chowdhury has been to Flanders, where the regional government says it wants to improve animal welfare. #HalalBan #Belgium #RitualSlaughter