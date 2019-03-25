March 25, 2019
The Mueller Report: Mueller found no campaign collusion with Russia
No collusion - that's the finding of the long awaited Mueller report into Russian influence in the 2016 Trump presidential election campaign. Trump is hailing it as a victory and full vindication. Others say the Attorney General's summary of the investigation raises more questions than it answers. Liz Maddock reports. #MuellerReport, #Trump, #Russia
