Domestic helper fired for cancer highlights plight of Hong Kong migrants | Money Talks

A migrant domestic worker from the Philippines was fired in Hong Kong after she was diagnosed with cancer. The case has highlighted the treatment of helpers, as they're typically called in Asia. Now, a new study examines their economic contribution. And it suggests failing to protect their livelihoods could have damaging consequences for the financial hub. Patrick Fok reports. #MigrantWorkers #HumanRights #Helpers