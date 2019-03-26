March 26, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kazakh Leader Quits | Crackdown in Gaza | Second Place Psychology
Kazakhstan’s president steps down after three decades in power. But has he really relinquished control? Also, amid rockets and rhetoric, people in Gaza are trying to demand a better life. But is Hamas using force to keep them quiet? And we ask an Olympic silver medalist, why coming second was the lowest point in her career. #Kazakhstan #Gaza #Hamas #Olympics
Kazakh Leader Quits | Crackdown in Gaza | Second Place Psychology
Explore