The War in Yemen: Saudi led invasion of Yemen enters fourth year
Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen,, in support of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The UN says Yemen now has the worst humanitarian crisis causing thousands to go without food and shelter. They brought the two sides to talk in December,, but dialogues have stalled and the crisis appears to be getting worse by the day. Shoaib Hasan explains. #Yemen, #SaudiArabia, #Houthis
March 26, 2019
