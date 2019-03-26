Nazarbayev Quits: The end of an era in Kazakhstan?

Nursultan Nazarbayev had been the Leader of Kazakhstan from before it even gained independence from the Soviet Union. And for almost 30 years President Nazarbayev did almost everything he could to keep himself in power, even changing the constitution to allow only himself to exceed the two-term limit. So his resignation last week came as a big surprise. But, how much has really changed? Well, he's still head of the ruling party and powerful Security Council. And his daughter was voted in as Senate Speaker, just hours after her father stepped down. Now she's next in line to become president. So was Nazarbayev's resignation really the end of an era? Or the start of a family dynasty? Hyder Abbasi takes a look. #Kazakhstan #Nazarbayev #Astana