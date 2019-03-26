WORLD
Is Hamas cracking down on Palestinians?
Protests against the Israeli government are commonplace in the besieged Gaza Strip. Much less frequent, however, are demonstrations against Hamas. But that's been changing in recent months. Hamas, which governs Gaza, has been accused of a brutal crackdown on dissent in the poverty-stricken territory, raiding homes, arresting journalists, and beating civilians who've criticised its rule. Over the past week, Gazans have been protesting against tax increases and the rising cost of living. The demonstrations are being held at a time when tension with Israel is on the rise. Rockets have hit homes near Tel Aviv, injuring civilians. The Israeli government says Hamas is to blame. Denee Savoia reports. #Hamas #Gaza #Israel
March 26, 2019
