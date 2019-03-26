UK Parliament takes control of exit | Money Talks

British politicians have voted to take control of Brexit in the latest blow to Prime Minister Theresa May's authority. MPs will hold a series of so-called 'indicative votes' on alternatives to the PM's deal, which could include another referendum. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, that's still not guaranteed to break the stalemate. And we discussed the road to Brexit with Vicky Pryce, a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research in London. #UK #Brexit #Votes