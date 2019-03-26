BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
European Parliament approves copyright reform | Money Talks
European Union lawmakers have backed controversial copyright laws which critics say could change the nature of the internet. The vote in the European Parliament follows two years of debate among artists and journalists, as well as tech companies and internet activists. Under the new rules, Silicon Valley giants will need licensing deals with record labels and media companies to publish their content, and could impact the creation of memes. We got more on this from Kevin Ozebek in Brussels. #copyright #CopyrightReform #MoneyTalks
March 26, 2019
