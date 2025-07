Jussie Smollett Charges: All 16 charges dropped against actor

American Actor Jussie Smollett who was accused by Chicago police of faking a hate crime to advance his career has had all 16 charges against him dropped. It's unclear why prosecutors dismissed the case, but the decision is not sitting well with police and the city's mayor. Sally Ayhan has the latest. #Smollett #Jussie #JussieSmollett