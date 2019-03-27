Plastic Ban: EU debates banning single use plastics

On Thursday, the European Parliament will also vote on a proposal to ban 10 single-use plastics, including plates, cutlery and straws. If passsed, drinking through a plastic straw or eating with a plastic fork could soon be illegal in Europe. But as Sarah Morice reports, this could cause major headaches for the hospitality industry. #PlasticBan #ban #plastic