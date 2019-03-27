Mosul After Daesh: Iraqi govt fails to rebuild city

Two years after the battle that freed Mosul from control of the Daesh terror group, civilians are again fleeing the Iraqi city. Rights groups say hundreds of families have left as the city is in much the same state it was after the war. But many say they're also concerned for their safety as Daesh has started carrying out more attacks. Shoaib Hasan has this report. #Mosul #Daesh #Iraq